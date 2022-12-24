BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Area Schools Interim Superintendent Kelvin Butts will lead the district a little longer than previously planned.
School board trustees unanimously approved extending his contract through June 30, during their monthly meeting Thursday. It had been set to expire Dec. 31.
Trustee Trenton Bowens said he would like to extend the contract even longer.
“In order to create stability, we should drop ‘interim’ and instead of doing a six-month (contract), let’s give him a year contract,” Bowens said.
He said he would like this to be considered during a future board meeting.
President Dashuna Robinson agreed with the recommendation.
“I, too, support Dr. Butts in his efforts as the superintendent and, as an individual board member, would like to see him with us long term,” Robinson said.
Secretary Reinaldo Tripplett said the district is moving forward in a positive direction under Butts.
Butts became interim superintendent on July 1 to replace former Superintendent Andrae Townsel, who took over leading the Calvert County Public School District in Maryland.
Butts was the principal of Fairplain Middle School the previous school year.
Trustees extended his contract after giving Butts an “effective” rating for his evaluation, which was done during closed session at a previous meeting.
Butts said he was grateful to be able to continue to lead the district.
“Thank you to the board for believing in me and extending the contract for the remainder of this school year, so that I can continue to prove to you that we are moving in the right direction and that I’m working diligently for our students and our community and our staff,” Butts said.
Not everyone was happy with the contract extension.
Trustee-elect Elnora Gavin said during public comments that the superintendent position needs to be advertised so people in the community have a chance to apply.
“It’s all about just doing things right. It’s nothing against Dr. Butts,” Gavin said.
January meeting
Trustees approved having two meetings in January.
Due to the winter snowstorm Thursday, they moved most of the items on Thursday’s agenda to January’s meeting.
Robinson said in January they also need to hold an organizational meeting to bring on board the two new trustees.
Trustees approved having the organizational meeting and an audit presentation during their Jan. 10 meeting.
They added a meeting on Jan. 17, where they will hear presentations and handle the rest of the district’s business.
Both meetings will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Benton Harbor High School library.