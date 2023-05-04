BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad will face challenger Gwen Johnson in the November election as he seeks a third term as mayor.
Muhammad and Johnson were the only two people who filed to run for mayor by the deadline, which was last week, according to Clerk Tiffany Moore. Because only two people are seeking the position, they will not be on the primary ballot in August.
Muhammad was first elected as a city commissioner in 2009 and as mayor in 2015.
Johnson founded the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation (Society Harmonizing Against Racial Profiling) in 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience managing human resources and community and economic development.
However, the two commissioner-at-large open positions will be on the August primary ballot because five people filed to run.
Seeking to keep their seats are Commissioners MaryAlice Adams and Edward Isom. They are being challenged by Tyrone Davis, Emma Kinnard and Shaquille Turner.
Running unopposed are 1st Ward Commissioner Sharon Henderson and SaTanna Warren for the 2nd Ward seat.
Not running is 2nd Ward Commissioner Jerry Edwards, who was unavailable for comment.