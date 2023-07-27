From left, Emma Kinnard, Edward Isom, Shaquille Turner and Tyrone Davis gather for a Benton Harbor commissioner-at-large candidate forum, moderated by Berrien County Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough and hosted by Berrien Forward on Wednesday night at the Benton Harbor Public Library.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
BENTON HARBOR — Four of the five candidates for two Benton Harbor commissioner-at-large seats in the Aug. 8 primary talked about the need for jobs and affordable housing during a candidate forum Wednesday hosted by Berrien Forward.
Commissioner Edward Isom is facing challengers Emma Kinnard, Shaquille Turner and Tyrone Davis. Not at the forum was Commissioner MaryAlice Adams, who was unavailable for comment after the event. The four candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the November general election.