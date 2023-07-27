BENTON HARBOR — Four of the five candidates for two Benton Harbor commissioner-at-large seats in the Aug. 8 primary talked about the need for jobs and affordable housing during a candidate forum Wednesday hosted by Berrien Forward.

Commissioner Edward Isom is facing challengers Emma Kinnard, Shaquille Turner and Tyrone Davis. Not at the forum was Commissioner MaryAlice Adams, who was unavailable for comment after the event. The four candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the November general election.

