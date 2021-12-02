BENTON HARBOR — Some Benton Harbor senior citizens are getting a reprieve from waiting in long lines for bottled water with the donation of Brita water dispensers and filters by area United Church of Christ pastors.
City residents have been unable to use tap water for drinking or cooking since Oct. 6, when the state started recommending they use bottled water due to elevated levels of lead in some of the city’s tap water, which was discovered in October 2018. The state is working with the city to replace all of the lead water service lines within 18 months.
Meanwhile, the state is supplying free to residents 35,000 cases of bottled water each week.
But waiting in long lines to get bottled water and then carry the heavy cases into the house is too much for some seniors, said Marletta Seats, whose son, Duane Seats, is pastor of Abundant Life Church of God in Christ in Benton Harbor.
Marletta Seats, one of the state’s site coordinators for handing out bottled water, said picking up the heavy cases is going to become even more difficult as winter weather approaches. So she reached out to area United Church of Christ pastors for help in getting the water dispensers.
“You can use your faucet and pour cold water into these filters and it comes out where it’s usable,” Seats said.
Seats said the water dispensers are easier for senior citizens and young children to use because they don’t have to be lifted like a pitcher. Instead, the water comes out of a spigot near the bottom of the filtration system.
Nineteen of the 26 dispensers donated a few days ago by St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Bainbridge Township have been given mostly to senior citizens, Seats said.
“All of the seniors we have given them out to had no problem putting them together and one lady, she just started crying,” Seats said. “It keeps her from running to the different sites (to get bottled water).”
Seats said a case of 24 bottles of water weighs 25 pounds, with the average vehicle picking up 12 cases at a time.
“That’s 300 pounds (of water) in one car,” she said.
Even if cases of water are delivered to the front door for the older population, Seats said someone has to carry them into the house.
The water dispensers include a Brita water filter that will filter out 99 percent of lead for an estimated six months, depending on usage, according to Brita.
On Wednesday, 40 more Brita water filtration systems were given to Abundant Life to be handed out to seniors, said the Rev. Michael Mulberry of Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ in Stevensville.
“We’re getting them from Meijer as fast as Meijer can get them to us,” he said, adding that Meijer donated the first $300 toward the water filtration systems, with area United Church of Christ churches raising over $7,000 to buy more.
Seats said several United Church of Christ pastors have not only donated money, but they have helped to physically distribute the cases of bottled water.
During a recent two-hour volunteer shift, Mulberry said he helped fill 250 cars with cases of bottled water. He said he’s volunteered several times in the past month.
The Brita water filtration system works differently from the filters that have been handed out by the state for almost three years. The state’s filters are attached to the faucet.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is collecting water samples to test the effectiveness of the water filters that have been handed out by the state. Results are expected back by the end of the year.
State officials have said the filters they have been giving out are effective in removing lead from the water if they are used properly, but they want to make sure the filters are working as expected due to the city’s unique water chemistry.