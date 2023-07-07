There were no reported injuries after a roof collapsed at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church at 802 Pavone St. in Benton Harbor. Two years ago the congregation started worshipping at its temporary location at 2075 Highland Ave.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
BENTON HARBOR — The collapse of the iconic church building Wednesday at the corner of Clay and Pavone streets in Benton Harbor isn’t going to slow the congregation down, said Pastor Donald E. Green Sr.
Green, who has led St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church since 2011, said the building was showing its age, so two years ago the congregation started worshipping at its temporary location at 2075 Highland Ave. in Benton Harbor. That temporary location is the home of Highland Avenue Seventh-day Adventists.