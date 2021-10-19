BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners declared a local state of emergency over lead in some of the city’s drinking water Monday night, but exactly what that means is still being worked out.

The resolution was not on Monday’s agenda and the city attorney said he needed more time to figure out the legal ramifications.

City Commissioner Ron Singleton, who presented the resolution from the floor, said that if it means the mayor can take some actions without city commission approval, he’s OK with that.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad thanked the commissioners for giving him the responsibility to take care of the city during this crisis.

He said he’s been working 70 hours a week at his job while trying to handle state business during his lunch breaks.

“I’ve been going out to my car over Zoom because I’m somewhere else,” he said. “... This will afford me the opportunity to put in the necessary work for the city.”

After the meeting, Muhammad said he will take a leave of absence from his job to work for the city 24/7, with details such as how much he will be paid to be worked out.

“It’s not about the pay, but I have a family of nine to take care of,” he said.

He said the residents deserve a mayor who is working for them on a full-time basis during this crisis.

Muhammad initially appeared during the meeting to be against declaring a local state of emergency, saying the city was already receiving emergency help from the state due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signing an executive directive last week.

That directive calls for an all-hands-on-deck approach from the state to accelerate the replacement of lead service lines in the city from 14 years to 18 months, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II announced during a news conference Thursday in Benton Harbor.

In the short term, Gilchrist said that starting this week, the state is sending 20 semi-trucks carrying 35,000 cases of bottled water weekly to the city.

After the meeting, Muhammad said he was hesitant because he wanted the city commissioners to understand what they were approving.

Muhammad said he’s meeting with Whitmer today and will have more information to share with residents after that.