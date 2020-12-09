201209-HP-colfax-gas-station-photo

A new gas station / convenience store is being proposed at 919 Colfax Ave., across from Benton Harbor High School.

BENTON HARBOR — City commissioners don’t appear very enthused about a proposed new gas station and convenience store near Benton Harbor High School.

Resident Yvonne Isom of Benton Harbor said the city doesn’t need another “inconvenience” store.

