Benton Harbor-based designer Dontrell Sims recently had his work displayed at New York Fashion Week. “I started my business with a broken earring and notebook paper, because I didn’t have the money,” Sims said.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Seven of Dontrell Sims’ designs walked in New York Fashion Week. The Feb. 10 show featured the “Truly Vaughn” collection, which were all custom womenswear.
Photo provided
