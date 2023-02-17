BENTON HARBOR — An aspiring designer from Southwest Michigan recently showcased his work at one of the largest fashion events in the world.

Seven of Dontrell Sims’ designs walked in New York Fashion Week. The Feb. 10 show featured the “Truly Vaughn” collection, which were all custom womenswear.

