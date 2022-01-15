BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor residents can receive free blood lead testing Wednesday at Tri-County Head Start Discovery Enrichment Center in Benton Harbor.
The event will be from 2-6 p.m. at 465 S. McCord St., according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. No appointments are necessary.
Blood lead tests are considered to be important for young children and pregnant women as exposure to lead early in life has been shown to cause problems with learning, behavior, hearing and growth. Blood lead tests can tell if a person has recent or ongoing exposure to lead. The test can’t detect if a person was exposed to lead in the past.
If elevated blood lead levels are found, the goal is to identify the source of lead, stop the lead exposure and discuss any other tests or follow-up that might be needed with a doctor.
Children less than 6 years old with an elevated blood lead level are offered nurse case management through the Berrien County Health Department, which includes a home visit with a registered nurse.
Blood lead testing for children is also offered through the WIC program through the health department. Call 800-815-5485 or visit BCHDMI.org for more information.
Free bottled water
Free bottled water continues to be provided to Benton Harbor residents through MDHHS as part of an accelerated effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines at no cost to residents.
Delivery can be arranged to homebound or residents without transportation by calling 211 or 844-875-9211.
Homebound deliveries will not be made on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Community volunteers from the following organizations will be available to help Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Ave., as follows:
Today
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
- 4-6 p.m. – Community volunteers
Sunday
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Monday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Tuesday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
Thursday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., will host self-serve water pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
Lead line replacement
Benton Harbor residents are asked to complete the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement so contractors can replace their lead service lines at no cost to residents. Contractors can’t begin work without property owner authorization.
The Right of Entry Agreement Form can be found at www.bhcity.us/water. Completed forms can be returned to Abonmarche, 95 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022, or emailed to bvasher@abonmarche.com.
For more information, go to lead-service-line-inventory-abonmarche.hub.arcgis.com.
For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.