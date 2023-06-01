BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Farmers Market will kick off its 13th year supporting local vendors and promoting fresh produce on June 21.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 13 at Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park, 100 E. Main St.
Since 2010, the Benton Harbor Farmers Market has worked to provide affordable access to fresh, local fruits and vegetables, promote healthy habits and build relationships between producers and consumers. In addition to cash, the market supports a variety of food assistance programs including SNAP benefits, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC, Senior Project FRESH and Corewell Health Lakeland Prescription for Health.
“The Benton Harbor Farmers Market has been an effective tool to help us make fresh produce more accessible for community members,” said Health Officer Guy Miller from the Berrien County Health Department in a news release. “We’re looking forward to another great year of building relationships and promoting healthy habits.”
The market is also looking for vendors, who can join week by week throughout the season as they have goods available.
The Benton Harbor Farmers Market welcomes five vendor types:
Agricultural: Vendors with fresh produce, including those who grow, raise or harvest products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat and poultry, honey, grains and other crops.
Value-added food: Vendors selling prepared foods made in a licensed facility or covered under cottage food laws.
Artisans: Vendors who create and design handcrafted products such as jewelry or artwork.
Activity volunteers: Organizations or individuals who lead hands-on activities at the market.
Educators or information providers: Organizations or individuals who provide a service or demonstration of educational value.
Each vendor will be given a 10-by-10-foot space free of charge. Vendors should plan to bring needed equipment for their booth, including tents, tables, chairs and tablecloths.
Vendors who are interested in being part of the market should review the Benton Harbor Farmers Market Vendor Handbook and contact Carla Smart-White at csmart@bchdmi.org or at 927.5637.
The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is operated by the health department and supported by grant funding from Be Healthy Berrien through the United Way of Southwest Michigan.
More information about the market can be found on the Berrien County Health Department website.