BENTON HARBOR — Police and firefighters are continuing to investigate several fires that broke out within six days in the city of Benton Harbor and Benton Township.
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Benton Township Fire Department and St. Joseph Department of Public Safety responded to all six fires thanks to a new automatic mutual aid agreement between the three.
All the fires have been deemed as arson or suspicious, but investigators have found no connection between all of them, Benton Harbor Fire Marshal Brian Kazmierzak said Monday.
Two of the fires broke out at houses, both in the city, while four were at abandoned or vacant buildings – two of those being in the city and the other two in the township.
Kazmierzak said all the fires were put out relatively quickly thanks to the mutual aid agreements between Benton Township and the cities of Benton Harbor and St. Joseph that have been in place since July 1.
In the past, he said the fire department from the municipality where the fire occurred would respond first, then call for mutual aid at the scene if needed. Under the new agreement, all three fire departments automatically respond to fires in any of the three jurisdictions, saving time.
“The goal is to get as many firefighters as possible to a scene as quickly as possible. It’s been awesome. It’s working,” Kazmierzak said.
The dates, locations and causes of the six fires since July 4 include:
- On July 4, a commercial business that recycles pallets, corner of Madeline Avenue and North Shore Drive, exterior damage only, witnesses said kids were spotted setting the fire but no one has been caught.
- On July 5, a house in the 1300 block of Union Street, fireworks discarded in a trash can against the house, exterior damage and minor smoke damage inside.
- On July 5, a vacant Modern Plastics building at 489 North Shore Drive, cause unknown but suspicious, extent of damage difficult to determine.
- On July 6, a house at 621 East High St., children playing with fireworks, extensive damage.
- On July 6, at 289 Hinkley St., an abandoned barn, cause undetermined but suspicious, significant damage.
- On Sunday, a vacant school, the former Fair Plain Northeast, at 400 Donald Atkins Drive, cause undetermined but suspicious, extensive damage to a gymnasium, where piles of papers were set ablaze.
Kazmierzak said fireworks should never be discarded without first soaking them in water.
“Never just throw them in a trash can,” he said.
In the blazes that have not been blamed on fireworks, police and firefighters are asking for the public’s help in determining who set the fires, and why.
“If you see something, say something. Let us know,” Kazmierzak said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Berrien County Dispatch non-emergency phone number, 983-3060, or Crime Stoppers, 800-342-STOP or 574-288-STOP.