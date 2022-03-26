BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he’s ecstatic over the city receiving $45 million in the supplemental budget plan recently approved by state legislators.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime move being made,” he said Friday. “Cities, especially Benton Harbor, are positioned to really benefit.”
The money was part of the $4.7 billion in spending approved Thursday by state legislators, with most of it coming from the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This money is in addition to the $10 million the city received in the 2022 budget, which was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in September.
Muhammad said the city will be able to do more than just replace the lead water service lines in the city.
“There are issues at the water filtration plant,” he said. “We will be able to use some of the funds to address some of the maintenance that we were unable to (do) years ago. There are so many infrastructure projects we’ll be able to get done as well.”
Muhammad said as the city transitions from poverty to prosperity, there will be more growing pains.
“We’ve come out of the ashes of emergency management and near financial ruin to where now, we are positioned ... to say that Benton Harbor is on the rebound. Benton Harbor is truly on its way back,” he said.
The city was under state control from April 2010 through July 1, 2017.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Muhammad said. “We need street repairs. It’s pothole season. There will be money in the $45 million where we continue (repairing) streets and bridges and those types of repairs to improve the quality of life for residents and business owners.”
According to the city’s Lead Service Line Status Dashboard, 701 of the city’s estimated 4,356 lead service lines have been replaced. In the last 30 days, 191 have been replaced and 234 have been verified as non-lead, leaving 3,655 lines to be checked.
LaSata disapproves
State Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, was the lone Southwest Michigan official who voted against the supplemental budget plan.
In an emailed statement, LaSata said she initially supported the bill because it used one-time funding “to make smart investments in our local communities.”
“The focus at that time was to improve and upgrade water and wastewater systems throughout Michigan,” she stated. “When Senate Bill 565 was recently returned from the House of Representatives, it contained additional billions in new spending with little oversight and greatly increased the size and scope of Michigan’s government. The new version of Senate Bill 565 allocated far more money to the Detroit region and forced rural Michigan to compete for the scraps.”
LaSata said the spending was pushed through the state Legislature in less than a day.
“This amount of spending must be given the necessary time, debate and public transparency to ensure each dollar is being spent efficiently and fairly for all Michiganders,” she said.
The spending was approved in the state Senate by a 34-3 vote, with one excused absence. The state House approved the bill 95-7.
State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, said in an emailed statement that he supported the bill because it makes “critical improvements to the state’s water, transportation, broadband and parks infrastructure.
“Senate Bill 565 would use $4.1 billion in federal funding and $571 million in state resources to make important infrastructure investments across the state, including over $1.7 billion to help communities improve their drinking water and wastewater infrastructure – with at least 25 percent of drinking water funds dedicated to replacing lead pipes,” Nesbitt wrote. “It designates $50 million to help install filtered water stations in schools, $60 million to help reduce PFAS or other contaminants from drinking water, $35 million to fix failing septic systems.”
State Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, and state Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, were unavailable for comment.
History
The city was first put under a state advisory for having too much lead in some of its drinking water in October 2018.
At the time, the city had only a $284,000 state grant to replace the lead water service lines, which was projected to be a $30 million project.
It was later estimated it would take 20 years to replace all of the lead water service lines due to a lack of funding.
In October 2021, Whitmer signed an executive order accelerating the state’s response, calling for the lead service lines to be replaced within 18 months.
As a result, the city approved more than $33 million in spending in January to hire contractors to replace the lead service lines, which is expected to be done by April 2023.
While they are being replaced, the state is providing bottled water to residents to use for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and mixing with baby formula.