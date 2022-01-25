BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners awarded $33.2 million in contracts at a special meeting Monday to five contractors to replace the city’s lead water service lines.
After the meeting, Jason Marquardt, senior project engineer with Abonmarche, said he expects the contractors to order the materials immediately so they can start work in March.
The deadline to replace the lead lines is April 19, 2023, with the resurfacing of the streets and replacement of lawns to be done by May 31, 2023.
Marquardt said contractors are expected to have 25 percent of the lead service lines replaced by May 31.
During the meeting, Mayor Marcus Muhammad said it took a lot of hard work from city staff to make this happen. But, he said the work of securing the money isn’t done.
“I will be traveling to Lansing to meet with (the appropriations committee) as well as Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer in order to secure the $11.4 million that’s still outstanding,” he said. “... I plan to put a call in tomorrow morning to let her know of the success that we had tonight.”
Muhammad said he expects the money will come from either the state budget or from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Money that the city has already secured has come from a nearly $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, along with another $10 million coming from the state’s general fund.
Another $3 million in federal money, called “Booker funds,” has been promised through the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
They are referred to as Booker funds because U.S. Sen. Corey Booker authored the federal legislation, which was signed into law in October 2019. Booker funds were established by the federal government to help disadvantaged communities replace lead service lines.
Choosing contractors
Abonmarche divided the city into 12 sections, which contractors bid on.
The city received 13 total bids on Dec. 17 for the available contracts.
Two contractors received four contracts, each for about $10.5 million a piece. They were Five Star Energy Services of Vernon, Wis., and SWT Excavating of Galesburg.
B&Z of Benton Harbor was chosen to complete two contracts for $6.2 million.
Hoffman Bros. of Battle Creek and Selge Construction Co. of Niles were each given one contract a piece for almost $3 million.
According to the online dashboard made by Abonmarche, 430 of the 4,322 assumed lead service lines have been replaced so far. In the last 30 days, six of them were replaced and 19 were verified as not being made of lead.
A link to the online dashboard can be found at lead-service-line-inventory-abonmarche.hub.arcgis.com.
Meanwhile, residents continue to be urged by city and state officials to only use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula out of an abundance of caution.
Since the excessive amount of lead was found in some of the city’s drinking water in 2018, the city has been replacing the lead service lines from the city’s water main to the homes on a 20-year schedule as money became available.
That changed in October, when Whitmer issued an executive directive in ordering all state agencies to help the city replace the lead service lines in the next 18 months.