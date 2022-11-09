BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners have several options to choose from on how the city’s water system can continue to be operated, but they all require more money, a consultant told commissioners.
“We have a situation right now where the revenue coming in from the system is no where near what it costs to run the system,” said John Young, a water consultant, during the commissioners’ Monday meeting.
Young said the 156-page “City of Benton Harbor Water System Alternatives Analysis” gives no recommendations on how the city should move forward. Rather, he said it lays out seven options.
The analysis was one of the requirements issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Nov. 2, 2021. According to the analysis, the water system costs between $2.9 million and $3.2 million annually to run and is losing about $1.3 million each year.
Young told commissioners that in the short term, grant money can be used to keep the system operating. But in the long term, he said the city is going to have to find a way to raise more money to deliver water to residents.
Among the seven alternatives, Young said three of them were dismissed because there was no interest.
“It was very clear when I talked to neighboring communities of the city that there was no appetite for ... regionalization, consolidation and privatization ... so there was no reason to go further on any of those three,” Young said.
He said the remaining four alternatives all have the city maintaining ownership of the water plant.
Young said the two alternatives where the city would buy water from St. Joseph or Benton Township are too expensive to be feasible.
He said that leaves two alternatives, with the least costly being to keep the plant the way it is while hiring more staff to satisfy state and federal requirements.
“The other one is to drill some wells and build a groundwater treatment plant,” he said. “It’s a little speculative. We don’t know exactly what the yield and the quality of the groundwater would be, but that’s certainly an alternative.”
The analysis shows if the city contracted out all water system staff except two positions, it would cost residential customers another $7.45 per month if they kept the current surface water plant or $8 per month if they switched to a groundwater treatment plant.
Young said the cost only factors in the increase in staff and doesn’t look at what needs to be done to decrease the water system’s annual deficit.
According to the analysis, the average monthly residential water rate is around $50 per month.
“The financial analysis in the Draft Capacity Study estimates a need to increase rates 13.75 percent each year for the next 10 years to ensure revenues are sufficient to cover the legacy costs, water system operational costs and repay all existing loans,” the analysis states. “The actual amount of the required rate increase will be very dependent on collection rates. Benton Harbor will need to significantly improve residential collection rates to avoid additional rate shock.”
The 156-page study is available for comment through Dec. 1 and can be found on the city’s website at bhcity.us.
Young said he expects to come back to the city commission for a decision in December after the public comment period is done and the EPA has reviewed the report.
Elaine Venema, an engineer with Fleis and VandenBrink Engineering, said once commissioners choose an alternative, her company can finish the Technical Management and Financial Capacity Study, which is due on March.
A draft of the 726-page study was given to city commissioners in February, but wasn’t discussed during the meeting.
In other news, commissioners approved the honorary renaming of McAlister Street from Cross Street to E. May Street as Shamika Jordan Way.
Jordan, 38, died in a Benton Harbor house fire in 2021.