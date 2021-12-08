BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor residents will be able to attend a second resource fair next week to learn about the health impacts and resources available to help reduce or eliminate lead from their homes.

According to a news release, the Benton Harbor Water Resource Fair will take place 4-7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Benton Harbor High School.

The fair is a collaborative effort that will include information and representatives from local community organizations, the city of Benton Harbor, Berrien County Health Department, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The event is being held at the high school at 870 Colfax Ave. Attendees are asked to wear masks and masks will be available at the event.

“Based on the success of the first resource fair, we want to provide another opportunity for residents to ask questions about the health effects of lead, how to get tested for lead and steps they can take to reduce or eliminate lead exposure in their homes and lives,” Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, said in the release. “Information about services available to remove lead from homes, food assistance and other resources also will be available.”

Resources will include health services, food assistance, water use instruction, nutrition options and information on lead.

Free bottled water also will be available at the event.

“City of Benton Harbor residents understandably have many questions about lead,” Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said in the release. “This is a great opportunity for our community to get answers and find out what resources are available to Benton Harbor families from the local, state and federal governments.”

Distribution of free bottled water continues by the MDHHS and local, paid residents.

City residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. This action is part of an accelerated effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water, while the city replaces lead service lines.