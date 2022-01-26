BENTON HARBOR — InterCare Benton Harbor will host a Family COVID Vaccine Clinic from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday at 800 M-139.
Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines and boosters will be available to anyone 5 and older who qualifies.
According to the news release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are 90 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations from COVID-19 omicron infections.
The event will also feature giveaways, COVID-19 testing, flu shots, lead testing and bottled water distribution while supplies last.
COVID-19 vaccines are available during weekday business hours at all InterCare Community Health Network clinics in Benton Harbor, Bangor, Eau Claire, Holland and Pullman.