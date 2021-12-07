BENTON HARBOR — The public can now view the ongoing progress in replacing all of Benton Harbor’s lead drinking water service lines through a new dashboard on the city’s website.

The dashboard was created by Abonmarche Consultants, the city’s engineering firm, and will be updated daily, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The dashboard shows that 386 (8.93 percent) of the city’s 4,321 assumed lead lines have been replaced, with 15 being replaced in the last 30 days and 52 verified as being non-lead.

The dashboard includes a map with the location of each house, along with two charts showing what materials the service lines are made of on the city side and on the customer side.

Water service lines run from the water main to the house. The city is responsible for the line from the water main to the curb stop, with the customer being responsible from the curb stop to the house.

Bids are being accepted for additional contractors to accelerate the replacement of the lines within 18 months at no cost to the homeowner.

However, the city can’t replace the portion owned by the homeowner until a Water Service Line Agreement Form is completed. The agreement states the city will replace the homeowner’s portion of the lead service line and repair it if needed for up to one year after construction. After that, the homeowner will be responsible for repairs.

Completed forms can be returned to Abonmarche at 95 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022, or emailed to bvasher@abonmarche.com.

The dashboard shows that on the city-owned side of the water service lines, 71.9 percent are lead and 12.7 percent are non-lead. On the customer-owned side of the water service lines, the dashboard shows that 45.6 percent are lead, with 32 percent determined to be non-lead.

In addition, the dashboard shows the dates and addresses of the services replaced in the last 30 days.

“There is a tremendous amount of forward momentum to getting these pipes out of the ground as a key part of removing the threat of lead from the city’s drinking water,” Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said in the news release. “This dashboard gives residents a window into the aggressive work being done throughout the city.”

Water distribution

Free bottled water continues to be distributed as state officials encourage residents to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

