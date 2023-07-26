BENTON HARBOR — Work to get the lead out of Benton Harbor’s drinking water has paid off, with the latest six-month monitoring period showing a dramatic decrease.
Testing from Jan. 1 through June 30 showed the 90th percentile of homes tested was 1 part per billion (ppb) for lead, which is well below the federal action level of 15 ppb, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
“I am confident that we have some of the best drinking water not just in the state of Michigan, but around the country,” Mayor Marcus Muhammad said when contacted by phone Tuesday.
The percentile was calculated from 69 sampling locations, which were classified as tier 3 residential sites with older lead-soldered copper plumbing, according to EGLE.
Benton Harbor has been required to test its water every six months since it first exceeded the federal action level in the fall of 2018 with 22 ppb. Since then, the values for lead in the water have been 27, 32, 23, 24, 24, 15, 14 and 10 (all ppb).
When Benton Harbor was first put under a state advisory for having too much lead in its drinking water, officials estimated it would take 20 years to replace all of the lead service lines due to the lack of funding.
That changed in October 2021, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order accelerating the state’s response, calling for the lead service lines to be replaced within 18 months.
Muhammad said the drop in the amount of lead in the city’s drinking water is a testament of the hard work done by the city and state to remove all of the city’s lead water service lines. He said the remaining nine water service lines that need to be replaced are made of galvanized steel, which the state mandates to be replaced if they ever were connected to pipes made of lead.
According to the Benton Harbor Lead Service Line Replacement Status Dashboard, 99.8 percent of the city’s 4,506 service lines have been replaced or verified to not be made of lead or galvanized steel.
Muhammad said there’s still a lot more work to be done. Now, it’s time to get the lead out of the interior of the city’s homes, which includes more than plumbing, he said. Windows and doors will qualify to be replaced if they are contaminated with lead.
“That’s being done with ARPA money, so they have until 2026. That’s why you see the campaign of signs around the city telling people to sign up,” Muhammad said.
Information on how to sign up for a home inspection for lead can be found on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
Muhammad said work continues on the city’s aging infrastructure.
Among the remaining funds designated to replace the lead service lines, Muhammad said $4 million was left over to address issues with the city’s water filtration plant. In addition, he said the city is receiving $21 million from the state in a mixture of grants and loans to fix problems with the water distribution system.