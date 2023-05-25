BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor City Commissioner Sharon Henderson has often said giving a helping hand is as easy as shoveling the snow off a neighbor’s driveway.
On Tuesday, Henderson put her words into action by organizing a group of people to paint an elderly couple’s house in her ward.
“We need to take care of our community,” Henderson said while scraping old paint off the garage door. “We can’t depend on anybody else. This should be happening all over. Get a group of 10 people together and do this on your block.”
Gloria Holloway-Bradley, whose house was being painted, said she was grateful.
“It’s a blessing. This is truly a blessing,” Holloway-Bradley said. “For years, I used to do the windows every year. Now, I just can’t do all that.”
Holloway-Bradley, 68, said she worked for Lakeland Medical Center for 30 years as a housekeeper and then, a certified nursing assistant. She said she had to retire when she was 62 to care for her husband, whose neuropathy has left him barely able to walk.
Henderson, who represents the city’s First Ward, said there are many elderly people throughout the city in similar situations.
“This is the first of many projects that we’re going to do,” Henderson said. “I want to show people what they can do. Get a team together and you can do this, too.”
Henderson was working with James Gunter, executive director of Present Pillars, a nonprofit organization that supports families through responsible fatherhood.
“A big part of that is modeling and encouraging guys to come out and do things like this,” Gunter said. “We want to encourage people to come and take part in their community. It’s stuff like this that my daddy encouraged me to do. I feel like that makes me a better dad and hopefully, my kids will become involved. I feel like when the fathers are healthy, the family is healthy and then ultimately, the community is healthy.”
Gunter said he was able to get the paint donated by Home Depot through his brother, Stephen Gunter, a customer experience manager at the store. Not only was the paint donated, but he said five volunteers from the store were scheduled to help.
He said Home Depot has donated supplies for other projects he’s worked on, including at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan, which is based in Benton Harbor.
Anyone who would like to help this summer can contact Henderson at shenderson@bhcity.us or Gunter at jgunter@presentpillars.org.