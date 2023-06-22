BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday expressing their appreciation for everything Whirlpool Corp. has done for the city.
“We wanted to formally show our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Whirlpool Corporation, its leadership and employees for what they have done and are continuing to do for the City of Benton Harbor and our residents, by doing what they said that they would do,” Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said in a news release. “Whirlpool has demonstrated a commitment to listen to the needs of our community, while working hand in hand with our commissioners to support our city’s master plan and help to improve the quality of life for our residents and community.”
The resolution states Whirlpool “continues to call Benton Harbor and the surrounding area home and works to make it better. This commitment was never more evident than when Whirlpool made an Equality and Fairness Pledge following the death of George Floyd that included commitments to Equality Pledge Pillars/Workstreams of support in the areas of Inclusion, Diversity, Education & Community, Community and Housing, Business and Community Support, and Plant Facilities & Community.”
Examples of Whirlpool’s commitment, which were listed in the resolution, included:
The Emma Jean Hull flats apartment complex and improvements to Riverview Drive at a cost of over $25 million.
An $80 million investment to build the North American Headquarters.
Benton Harbor Technology Center renovations on Riverview Drive at a cost of $35 million.
The Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event, which raises over $2 million to support local Benton Harbor area organizations and high school foundations annually.
Restoration and improvements to Union Park costing over $500,000.
Support and assistance to Harbor Habitat and Project T.
Hosting of the KitchenAid Senior PGA since 2016 with $4.2 million in indirect new expenditures in Berrien County.
Donated over $1 million to Benton Harbor-focused programs and organizations: BH Promise, BHHS Athletics, Boys & Girls Club and YMCA.
Support to various other organizations serving citizens such as the Boys & Girls Club, the Summer Youth Golf Careers and Development Program designed for students to learn about the different careers in golf and exploration.
Restoration and improvement being done in “June Woods Memorial Park,” previously known as Broadway Park, costing over $400,000.
The outpouring of support and kindness of Whirlpool employees that show up to help clean and work with the city during the Days of Impact.