BENTON HARBOR — The death of a Benton Harbor man 20 years ago and the riots that followed in the city will be discussed Friday during a community meeting.
The theme is "20 Years Later: That was Then, This is Now. Shaping Tomorrow." The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Benton Harbor City Hall, 200 E. Wall St.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said several panelists will speak, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The public is invited.
The discussion will look back on the death of Terrance Shurn, 28, who died after crashing his motorcycle into a house on Pavone Street following a police chase in 2003.