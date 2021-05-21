BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor residents are no longer advised to boil their drinking water, but need to continue filtering it to remove possible lead, city officials said Friday.
On Tuesday, residents were asked to boil their drinking water due to a critical chemical not being added to the water for about an hour at the Benton Harbor Water Filtration Plant.
“Since that time, extensive flushing and sampling has occurred to clean out the system of possible contamination,” a release statement read.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, water samples show the water does not have bacteria in it, so it no longer needs to be boiled.
But the water still needs to be filtered to remove any possible lead. The city has been under a state Action Level Exceedance for lead in drinking water since the fall of 2018.
Now that the boil water advisory has been lifted, it is recommended that residents using water filters get free replacement cartridges from the Berrien County Health Department.
Residents can obtain a free water filter or replacement cartridge by:
- Visiting the health department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 2149 E. Napier Ave.
- Calling the health department’s Water Response Hotline at 800-815-5485
- Visiting the Center for Better Health at 100 W. Main St.
For hours, visit shlcenterforbetterhealth.org or call 408-2258.
Customers not using filters certified to remove lead are asked to flush their pipes for at least five minutes after the water has been sitting in the pipes for several hours if it is to be used for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.
Information on the city’s water filter program can be found at www.berriencounty.org/1599/City-of-Benton-Harbor.
For more information, contact City Manager Ellis Mitchell at 927-8400 or emithcell@bhcity.us.