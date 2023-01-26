Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
ST. JOSEPH — A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Ross Holec said Ricky Bridgeman, 36, has been bound over for trial on charges of open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and three counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of Darquinn James, 33, of Benton Harbor.