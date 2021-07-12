Web only police car pic
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead.

Benton Township Police Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said Damarco Scales, 27, of Benton Harbor, was pronounced dead at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.

