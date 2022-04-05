BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s mayor announced he has joined the race for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.

In a series of tweets made April 1, Marcus Muhammad declared his intention to run for Congress – first stating he would run in the 6th District, which was the district Benton Harbor was located in prior to a statewide redistricting effort.

220304-HP-marcus-muhammad-mug.jpg

MUHAMMAD

