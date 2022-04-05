BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s mayor announced he has joined the race for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.
In a series of tweets made April 1, Marcus Muhammad declared his intention to run for Congress – first stating he would run in the 6th District, which was the district Benton Harbor was located in prior to a statewide redistricting effort.
Who has the character to represent ALL regardless to creed, class or color??? Who will tell voters what they need to hear as opposed to what they may want to hear. That takes integrity. Placing truth over convenience or a vote 🗳 is what people really want today. I am convinced!