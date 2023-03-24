BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad announced this week he’s seeking a third term as mayor in the fall.
Muhammad said a lot has been accomplished since he was first elected as a city commissioner in 2009 and as mayor in 2015, but more needs to be done.
“After talking with my family, close advisors and residents, it was agreed that we should continue and finish the job,” he said.
Muhammad said he’s established many relationships during his time in office with people from the Democratic and Republican parties at the state and national level.
“We’re positioned to extract and receive a lot of investment, both private and public,” he said. “To change horses in midstream, I don’t think would be in the best interests of the city of Benton Harbor or for greater Southwest Michigan.”
Under his leadership, Muhammad said he helped the city survive several challenges and bring millions of dollars into the city to solve them.
Shortly after Muhammad was elected as a city commissioner in 2009, the city spent four years under two consecutive state-appointed emergency financial managers. City commissioners didn’t regain total local control until July 1, 2017.
Muhammad said the city also weathered an educational crisis, where the state was trying to shut down Benton Harbor High School, and a worldwide pandemic. The city’s lead water crisis resulted in the state giving Benton Harbor $10 million in the state’s 2022 budget approved in September 2021 and $45 million in the state’s supplemental budget plan approved in March 2022.
“It takes leadership and people who can bring others together who have different opinions and philosophies and ideas about what you think Benton Harbor should be,” Muhammad said. “We’ve been able to do that, but not without challenges and obstacles.”
He said the state is now helping the city remove other sources of lead from residential homes and to improve the city’s water plant and water distribution system.
If reelected, Muhammad said raising the quality of life for residents by improving the housing stock is on his agenda.
He said several private multi-million dollar projects are in the works throughout the city, including The Corner at Wall Street, which is expected to have a grocery store and a 55-unit supportive housing complex, and Project T, which is proposing to build housing units and commercial space where the former Mercy Hospital once stood.
The other candidate to announce a run for mayor is Benton Harbor native Gwen Johnson, who founded the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation (Society Harmonizing Against Racial Profiling) in 2018.
Besides the mayor’s seat, four city commission seats are up for grabs – the First Ward and Second Ward seats and two commissioner-at-large seats. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. April 25 in the Benton Harbor City Clerk’s Office.
If more than two people apply for any of the seats, they will face each other in the August primary, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the November election.