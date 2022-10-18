BENTON HARBOR — Later this week, workers are expected to start installing the electrical connections for several surveillance cameras throughout Benton Harbor.
On Monday, city commissioners approved paying $62,650 to Beaudoin Electrical Construction of Sodus for the work, which is coming from money the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
City Commissioner Duane Seats said he was concerned about the company doing the job in a timely manner because they were also hired to upgrade city hall’s technology, but haven’t done so yet.
Assistant City Manager Alexander Little said the work will be done this fall if the weather doesn’t stop them. Little said the city already has the surveillance cameras.
He said this is the last step needed before the cameras can be installed.
“We’re trying our best to see if we can get it done before winter weather sets in,” Little said.
Commissioner Juanita Henry said the city has been waiting for two years for work to be done to upgrade city hall. She said she appreciates the cameras are being installed in a more timely fashion.
Seats said he understands the city doesn’t want the public to know where the cameras are being installed for security reasons, but he wanted to know if there will be any cameras along the St. Joseph River.
In August, commissioners approved spending $354,000 for equipment and installation from VideoTee Corp., with another $103,000 to be spent on additions if required.
Whirlpool Corp. agreed to pay $177,000 for the equipment, with the rest of the project being paid for with ARPA money, Mayor Marcus Muhammad said at the time.
The cameras are expected to help reduce vandalism and help officers solve violent crimes.