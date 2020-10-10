Artist Jesse Kassel has completed a mural on the side of the 133 E. Main St. building, in downtown Benton Harbor, as part of a statewide public art campaign sponsored by The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, along with more than 100 nonpartisan partner Michigan organizations, to encourage voting.
BENTON HARBOR — A mural encouraging people to vote was painted this past week on the side of 133 E. Main St. as part of a statewide public art campaign sponsored by The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, along with more than 100 nonpartisan partner Michigan organizations.
It is one of eight murals painted in Detroit, Pontiac, Highland Park, Grand Rapids and Flint, according to a press release from the ACLU.