BENTON HARBOR — Contractors are nearly halfway done replacing lead water service lines in Benton Harbor, officials reported Tuesday.
“It’s an honor to work on such a project that’s impacting every person in Benton Harbor,” said Joelle Regovich, assistant project manager with Abonmarche, the city’s engineering firm.
According to the city’s Lead Service Line Replacement Status Dashboard, out of 4,435 water service lines, 2,201 have been replaced or verified not to be made of lead, while another 2,234 still need to be investigated and replaced if necessary.
During a news conference Tuesday, where officials watched a line being replaced at 1172 Jennings Ave., Regovich said Abonmarche has received help from the federal, state and local level.
“We appreciate everybody’s assistance and we couldn’t have done it without you,” she said. “But a large part of it is our contractors. They have had a tremendous impact on the residents’ lives.”
In January, Benton Harbor city commissioners approved hiring five contractors to replace the city’s lead water service lines by April 19, 2023, at no cost to residents. The city was broken into 12 sections, which the contractors bid on.
Bruce Binger, president of B&Z Co. in Benton Harbor, said his company won the contracts for two of the sections, including the contract that included Jennings Avenue.
Binger said the company’s contact person with the residents has been Benton Harbor native Darrell Collins.
“His job is to see that we can get into everybody’s door,” Binger said. “He’s the guy that goes ahead of us and tells people we’re coming and gets us in the door because we’ve got to get into everybody’s basement.”
Water service lines from the water main to 18 inches inside each home in the city are being inspected and if they are made of lead, they are being replaced.
Permission must be obtained from the property owner or the resident so contractors can work on private property. The permission form can be found at dtmb.state.mi.us/BentonHarbor.
Residents without internet access or who prefer to sign the form by a different method may obtain information from Sandy Riehl at sriehl@abonmarche.com or by calling 926-4557.
Working on it
Collins said helping residents get their lead water service lines replaced is important.
“I’m honored to be a part of this group and to help my community and friends to get fresh, clean water,” Collins said.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, was on hand to hear the good news.
“This is a very important project,” he said. “Safe drinking water is important no matter where you live.”
Lead exposure can harm a child’s growth, behavior and ability to learn. Lead can be passed from pregnant women to their unborn babies, which can affect the brain, kidneys and nervous system or cause a miscarriage or premature birth.
In October, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist came to Benton Harbor to announce the state was accelerating efforts to replace all of the city’s lead service lines within 18 months. Before that, city officials estimated it would take 20 years to replace all of the lead service lines due to a lack of money.
Liesl Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said even though almost half have been replaced, there’s still a lot of work to do because the easier ones have been done first.
“And let’s be clear – that work is the city’s work and the contractor’s work,” she said. “We’re grateful from the state’s perspective just to be supportive of that effort.”
Before Tuesday’s news conference, Clark said work is also being done to remove lead from inside residential homes.
“What we found is in other places, (water faucets) can be full of lead,” she said. “Paint chips are still the main source of lead. ... There’s a whole bunch of access points to worry about.”
In March, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded its lead abatement services to all homes in the city regardless of income.
Residents can find the link to apply for home lead services at www.michigan.gov/mileadsafe.
For more information, call 866-691-5323.