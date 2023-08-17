BENTON HARBOR — The former Broadway Park in Benton Harbor will officially be renamed June Woods Park during a community celebration Sunday.
“We wanted to give everyone an opportunity to enjoy the all amazing upgrades and restoration Whirlpool provided at the newly re-named June Woods Park. This will be a day of fun and celebration for the whole community,” said Trenton Bowens, founder and executive director of Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, in a news release. “N.O.A.R has been fortunate to have such a great community partner in the Whirlpool Corp. in working alongside the City of Benton Harbor since we formed in 2020. That strengthened relationship has enabled a lot of great work.”
The celebration will start at 9 a.m., with the ribbon cutting taking place at 3 p.m. at the park, 980 Broadway Ave., Benton Harbor. It is being hosted by N.O.A.R., Whirlpool and the city of Benton Harbor.
Festivities include food, dunk tanks, a basketball tournament and face painting.
Bowens said a memorial stone unveiled on Sunday will not only rename the park after Woods, but will tell part of his story. He said Whirlpool volunteers still plan to install a new 40-by-50-foot artificial turf field in the park.
Junius Brutus Woods, also known as Uncle June Woods, was a slave in Tennessee who escaped slavery during the Civil War and became a small business owner in Benton Harbor. He was responsible for planting trees in Benton Harbor and throughout Southwest Michigan.
Benton Harbor city commissioners approved changing the name of the park in September 2022.
In June, volunteers from Whirlpool spread 72,000 pounds of recycled rubber around the playground equipment during Whirlpool’s Day of Impact at the park.
Woods is currently buried at Crystal Springs Cemetery with no tombstone.
Bowens said an anonymous donor is helping place a tombstone at Woods’ grave, which is currently unmarked in Crystal Springs Cemetery. He said a memorial ceremony will be held as soon as the tombstone arrives.
BLM mural
In addition to Sunday’s ceremony, N.O.A.R. announced it is repainting the Black Lives Matter mural on Colfax Avenue in front of Benton Harbor High School on Saturday.
The repainting is expected to start at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. The mural was first painted in 2020 and repainted in 2021.
For more information on the park dedication or mural repainting, visit N.O.A.R.’s Facebook page.