BENTON HARBOR — Several Benton Harbor city commissioners aren’t happy residents face possible jail time if they don’t have their lead service lines replaced within 180 days.

In February, commissioners approved an ordinance making failure to replace the lines a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine, up to 90 days in jail and/or up to 250 hours of community service.

City Commissioner Ethel Clark-Griffin said at Monday’s city commission meeting that before she voted in February, city attorney Richard Racht told her the penalty would be fines and community service.

“Not once was jail time mentioned,” she said.

Racht said there’s always a possibility of jail time if something is criminal, which is what an ordinance violation is. He said whenever city staff issue a ticket for an ordinance violation, he’s the one who decides if it is prosecuted and recommends a punishment.

“I’ve been doing the city’s ordinance prosecution now since 2017,” he said. “I think all of my recommendations for every ordinance violation have been fines and costs.”

According to the ordinance approved in February, homeowners can replace the lead service lines at their own expense or take part in the free Lead Service Line Replacement Program, which is offered by the city.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the goal is to have every lead line replaced by the end of 2023. But he said that can only happen if the form is signed so the contractors can work on private property.

An online right-of-entry form and electronic signature can be found at dtmb.state.mi.us/BentonHarbor.

Residents without internet access or who prefer to sign the form by a different method may obtain information from Sandy Riehl at sriehl@abonmarche.com or by calling 926-4557.

Muhammad said people have been hired to go door-to-door, asking residents to fill out the form.

City Commissioner MaryAlice Adams said she would like to see the ordinance go back to committee so the jail time line item can be removed.

City Commissioner Edward Isom agreed.

“We’re here to help the people, not to hurt,” he said. “... We just want the lead lines replaced.”

No official action was taken to alter the ordinance.

Several city leaders are expected to take part in a Special Lead Law Town Hall Part 2 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Gwen Swanigan, CEO of the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation (Society Harmonizing Against Racial Profiling). Information on how to join this virtual meeting via Zoom and Facebook Live can be found on the SHARP Foundation Facebook page.

During public comments, Swanigan said the 90-day jail time penalty in the ordinance is absurd, ridiculous and cruel.

“It’s like you’re creating a crisis within a crisis,” she said.

Racht said besides making not replacing lead service lines a misdemeanor, the ordinance allows tenants to give consent for contractors to be on private property to replace the lines.

He said if the lead lines aren’t replaced, the city can be penalized by the state and federal government.

City manager

At Monday’s meeting, city commissioners approved a resolution to conduct a follow-up evaluation on City Manager Ellis Mitchell on Sept. 9. This would be six months after he was evaluated in closed session earlier this month.

However, three commissioners voted against it, saying Mitchell needs to be reevaluated sooner.

City Commissioner Duane Seats, who voted against it, said Mitchell needs to be reevaluated within 90 days.

“Some stuff needs to be corrected immediately,” he said.

Also voting against the resolution were Adams and Clark-Griffin.

Muhammad said Mitchell is serving without a contract at the will of the city commission. Mitchell was hired as the interim city manager in July 2019 and was given the permanent title in January 2020.

Engineering award

Mitchell announced at the 2022 Engineering & Surveying Excellence Awards Projects gala last week in Detroit, Benton Harbor and its engineering firm, Abonmarche Consultants, won an award for the work being done to improve the city’s water plant and distribution system.

In addition, Alex Little, director of the city’s community and economic development department, said City Commissioner Jerry Edwards was recently given a Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award for being a Top 100 National Award Winner for outstanding public service volunteerism.

Little said when he was asked to submit a candidate to be considered, Edwards and Isom were passing out food to people.

“I could only submit one name and I thought about how often Commissioner Edwards has stepped up to the plate to help with recreation stuff and so forth,” he said.