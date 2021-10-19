BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad laid out his plans Tuesday now that city commissioners declared a local state of emergency in the city.
According to the city’s charter, Muhammad told the public and media members at a news conference that during declarations of emergency, the mayor is considered the “presiding officer and executive head” of the city.
“In times of public danger or emergency, he may with the consent of the commission take command of the police and such other departments and subordinates of the city as deemed necessary by the commission and maintain order and enforce laws,” Muhammad read from a prepared statement.
Muhammad also revealed city officials are traveling to Lansing on Thursday to speak with the state House Oversight Committee, which meets at 10:30 a.m.
“We will be part of the discussion as it relates to clean and safe drinking water in the city of Benton Harbor,” he said.
It was a busy day for city officials, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met Tuesday with local leaders in Benton Harbor to reiterate her goal of replacing all of the city’s lead service lines within 18 months.
“She had an opportunity to engage with the community so she can, as stated in her executive directive, employ all resources, agencies from the state of Michigan to help resolve the water crisis in the city of Benton Harbor,” Muhammad said during the news conference at city hall.
The media was not notified of the governor’s private meeting with local leaders. Whitmer’s signing of the executive directive was announced last week by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II when he visited the city.
Before Whitmer signed the executive directive, city officials estimated it would take up to 20 years to replace all of the lead service lines in the city, due to financial constraints.
In the state’s recently signed 2022 budget, the city is receiving $10 million to help replace the lead service lines, with another $10 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan being worked on. Muhammad said it is estimated to cost $30 million to replace all of the city’s lead service lines.
Work is expected to start in November to replace 100 lead service lines with the almost $5.6 million received from the U.S Environmental Protection Agency last fall.
Muhammad said Tuesday that he intends to work with commissioners and state officials to help replace the lead service lines that connect houses to the city’s main water pipes at an accelerated rate. He said he will “encourage and assist homeowners in Benton Harbor to replace lead pipes in their homes.”
Ad hoc committee
At Tuesday’s news conference, Muhammad said an ad hoc community response team (CRT) is being formed to keep residents informed about what is being done to remove lead from the city’s drinking water.
He said the CRT, chaired by Benton Harbor resident Princella Tobias, will meet once a week.
“We’ll be engaging the community as a whole (in a) door-to-door campaign, education campaign, where we’re visiting senior citizen homes, public housing, residential homes and covering all bases ... to inform residents as it relates to the issue of lead, where we are at in the process of solving the issue,” he said.
After the news conference, Tobias said the weekly meetings will be open to the public, with details to be announced soon.
Benton Harbor has been under a state advisory for having higher-than-acceptable levels of lead in some of its drinking water since October 2018, when it was announced that eight out of 30 homes sampled over the summer had lead levels above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb), with the 90th percentile being at 22 ppb for lead.
Since then, the city has been required to test the lead in it’s drinking water in sample homes every six months.
The state has been providing free water filters and replacement cartridges to residents through the Berrien County Health Department for almost three years. But last week, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel told The Herald-Palladium that they are unsure if the filters have been adequately filtering out the lead. The state is currently testing the validity of the water filters.
Earlier this week, the state started providing 20 semi-trucks carrying 35,000 cases of free bottled water to the city on a weekly basis.
State officials have recommended residents use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and mixing with baby formula until the lead service lines are replaced.