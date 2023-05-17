BENTON HARBOR — A new plan for a multi-million dollar housing and commercial development on the former Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor is in the works after funding was previously denied by the state.
Benton Harbor city commissioners on Monday voted 8-1 to approve creating a planned unit development with 77 housing units and commercial space, which is expected to provide child care, medical services and grocery options to the surrounding neighborhood. The development is being proposed by Harbor Habitat of Benton Harbor and Renovare Development, a social impact real estate development company in Detroit.
The previous plan for the project, dubbed “Project T,” called for two three-story buildings to be built, with one of them including up to 50 multi-family units for low-income housing. It also included 10 single-family homes.
However, the development didn’t score high enough to receive tax credits through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority for the low-income building.
Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the state has encouraged the developers to make some changes and resubmit the application.
The new plan calls for 19 duplexes, providing 38 family units and another 39 housing units in one mixed-use building, according to Erin Hudson, executive director of Harbor Habitat for Humanity.
Hudson said providing housing to low-income families is still part of the plan.
“But because we did not receive the funding, low-income individuals and families will be spread throughout the other units,” Hudson said.
She said they will stipulate that the homeowners live in the duplexes and that they aren’t rented out.
Before construction takes place, Hudson said her organization needs to secure funding from the state. In order to submit the application, she said she needed city commissioners to approve the new site plan and planned unit development, along with giving her organization another six months to obtain funding.
Once funding is granted, she said they will have 90 days to start construction.
The only vote against the project was from City Commissioner Juanita Henry, whose ward the project would be built in. She said she wasn’t happy the 10 single-family homes were taken out of the project and replaced by duplexes.
“I am not into concentrating us into a little area like that. That’s worse than Cabrina-Green,” Henry said in reference to a former Chicago housing project. “... We’re not going to accept this and if you do, I’ve already instructed my citizens that are homeowners that if they go against our wishes and our wills, then take them to court.”
Commissioner Sharon Henderson said she also would have liked to see more single-family housing.
“But at the end of the day, we need more housing in our community,” Henderson said. “The only other option is to do nothing, and I think the people of Benton Harbor have had enough of this city and this commission doing nothing because they dislike a project.”
She said there are young people who want to move back to Benton Harbor, but can’t because there isn’t enough mid-level housing.
“We need to bring those residents back who want to live a five-minute walk, five-minute drive from the beach, from the beautiful amenities that we have in this community,” Henderson said.