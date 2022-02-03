BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor planning commissioners are asking citizens and stakeholders to get involved in developing the city’s next master plan in a process that could take up to one year.
Planning Commission Chairman Lee Reed said Tuesday the master plan needs to consider more than just the city.
“It’s becoming more and more apparent that Benton Harbor is on the rise,” he said. “What happens to us is going to impact everybody in the area. So this needs to be a regional development.”
Reed said citizens will be deeply involved in the process.
“The main intent is to get the voice of the people heard – to get them involved,” he said. “Let this be their plan. That’s the only way we’re going to get buy-in.”
Planning commissioners will next meet with city commissioners at the next commission meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at city hall, 200 E. Wall St.
City commissioners approved hiring McKenna – a community planning, design and building services firm – at a special meeting on June 21 after the firm was recommended by the planning commission.
Reed said the four city commissioners that represent wards toured the city with staff from McKenna in December. He said McKenna plans to conduct a similar tour with the rest of the commissioners along with interested stakeholders in the near future.
In addition, Reed said planners need to identify people to participate in an advisory committee for the master plan.
Planning Commissioner Eddie Marshall said committee members need to consider the community outside of Benton Harbor.
Reed said that right now, residents have to go outside the city for most services.
“At one time, people from the outside came to Benton Harbor for these services,” he said. “We need to begin to look at how the physical development and structure of this area can benefit us all. That’s why we plan to notify all of our local municipalities of what it is that we’re getting ready to do so that they can join in with us to make sure our plans are compatible with theirs.”
Alex Little, director of the city’s community and economic development department, said the city may need to approve adding some projects to the master plan before the process is finished.
He said the city is in a unique situation due to extra money being made available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a consequence, we have generated a lot of development activity that’s taking place here in the city at the same time that we’re doing the master plan,” he said. “It’s really critically important that as this moves through, that we interact and stay in close communication with not only the planning process with the master plan, but the planning commission, the (Benton Harbor Downtown Development Authority), the (Benton Harbor Brownfield Redevelopment Authority), and have everybody going together.”
Little said developers have an easier time getting state funding for projects if they are in the city’s master plan.
One project, The Corner at Wall Street, would bring a full-service grocery store and a 55-unit supportive housing complex to the city.
Another project would add up to 100 housing units and commercial space to the former Mercy Hospital site.