BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s 2,000 youth under the age of 9 will have another reason to visit Britain Youth Park at the corner of East Britain Avenue and Pipestone Street.
Benton Harbor city commissioners Monday approved the installation of the “Too Small To Fail” children’s Story Book Trail in the park as part of their consent calendar and made no comment.
The project is being funded by the Clinton Foundation and installed by the Great Start Collaborative of Berrien County, said Kristen Chism, director of the collaborative, when contacted after the meeting.
She said they plan to erect the 10 two-sided story panels in the park over the next two weeks telling the story of “D.J.’s Busy Day.”
“The Great Start Collaboratives in the state of Michigan have partnered with ‘Talking is Teaching,’ a national campaign that encourages parents to make small moments big by talking, reading and singing every day with their little ones,” Chism said.
She said it is an action campaign to help parents recognize their power to boost their children’s early brain and language development through simple, everyday actions, like describing what you see while walking outside.
Chism said a child’s brain is almost fully developed by the time they reach the age of 5.
“We’re encouraging parents and caregivers in our community to interact with kiddos more regularly to help build their brains so when it comes time for them to learn how to read, they have that basic foundation already laid down,” she said.
Starting from infancy, Chism said children need to hear language and words relate to the world.
“Just simple conversations really help vocabularies and babies’ brains, because language is how we make sense of the world,” she said.
Those conversations can include talking while doing laundry. She said one prompt can be – how many socks can we find?
“This is part of encouraging parents and saying, ‘You can do this. You are part of your kid’s development,’” Chism said.
She said this is part of a bigger “Talking is Teaching” campaign.
“We have a couple of day cares in Benton Harbor that are ‘Talking is Teaching’ day cares,” she said.
After the story boards are installed, she said they will schedule an open house.