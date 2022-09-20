BENTON HARBOR — The only way the gun violence will stop in Benton Harbor is if every resident takes ownership of the problem and strives to stop it.
That’s what Pastor Taurus Montgomery told teens Monday at the Stand With Us Teen Summit on Gun Violence at the Joel E. Smilow Teen Center in Benton Harbor.
“You have to say to yourself, ‘I want something different in my community,’ and you can do that even as a young man, as a young woman in high school – as a teenager,” he said during the event, which was hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan. “You can make a difference. ... There’s nothing more powerful than a young Black girl and a young Black boy doing something good in our community.”
One way of making a difference is by speaking up, he said.
“We have to have the courage to tell the truth,” said Montgomery, pastor of Harbor of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church in Benton Harbor. “If you see something, say something.”
Montgomery said he grew up in Mobile, Ala., watching his father punch his mother in the face and kick her down steps.
“I saw these things at a very early age and I thought that’s how you resolve conflict when you’re dealing with somebody who has an issue with you,” he said. “ ... Violence is a learned thing. When we see it so much, we get used to it.”
He said he started carrying a gun, selling drugs and robbing people when he was 12.
Like many children who grow up around violence, Montgomery said he was angry all the time and had problems communicating.
But while in college, he said he went to all of the free counseling they had available. He said that’s because he was determined to break the cycle of violence that children learn from the adults around them.
“We have to heal our pain,” he said. “Hurt people, hurt people.”
After Montgomery spoke, club members asked questions of panelists, who included Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Dan McGinnis, retired Michigan State Trooper Maurice Burton and Chief Judge Mabel Mayfield of the Berrien County Trial Court.
Mayfield said the local court system is striving to help families by making plans to build a juvenile justice family services campus.
Muhammad said the city partnered with Kinexus this past summer to give jobs to more than 100 city youth. He said he’s working on developing more partnerships so even more youth can have jobs and internships next summer.
“The youth is the most important resource and asset to the community,” he said.
Montgomery said his church has been holding a Stop the Violence tour, which started in July, where volunteers serve the people in the Benton Harbor area with food and play games with them. He said the tours are continuing and attendees don’t have to be a member of his church to volunteer. For more information, go to www.harborofhopepmc.org/stoptheviolence.