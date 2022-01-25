BENTON HARBOR — Free bottled water will continue to be available for Benton Harbor residents this week at Benton Harbor High School and the Southwest Community Action Agency.
Residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula as part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines. Since September, more than 286,000 cases of water have been distributed.
The water is being provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and distributed by paid Benton Harbor residents.
Water delivery can be arranged for homebound residents or residents without transportation by calling 211, which is available 24/7. Phones that cannot contact 211 should call 844-875-9211.
Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist Benton Harbor residents pick up water at the high school, at 870 Colfax Ave., as follows:
Today
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
Thursday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Saturday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Sunday
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Southwest Community Action Agency will host self-serve water pickup at 331 Miller St. as follows:
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday
More information is posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.