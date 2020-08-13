BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor planning commissioners established a subcommittee Tuesday to look at the city’s recreational marijuana ordinance and set up a timeline with at least three meetings before they are ready to send their recommendations to the city commission.
But at least one city commissioner questioned why it will take three meetings to come up with their recommendations, especially since city commissioners already approved the ordinance on July 20.
City Commissioner Jerry Edwards, who is not on the planning commission, said the city needs the money from the cannabis grow businesses now.
He said that several Southwest Michigan cities already have recreational marijuana businesses open, including in Niles and South Haven.
“I’m trying to understand why does it take us so long to get it started when we say that we need income,” he said.
He said that there are many examples of marijuana ordinances in the state that could be tweaked to fit Benton Harbor. He said the city could receive $100,000 a year from just one marijuana business.
“I don’t think it’s that difficult for us to come up with a ordinance. It can’t be if everybody is beating us,” he said.
The subcommittee’s first meeting will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 24.
Planning commissioners said the full body will then meet to go over the recommendations of the subcommittee before setting up the required public hearing on a separate date.
Instructions regarding how to attend the virtual meeting will be posted on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
Even the planning commission chairman, Lee Reed, asked why they need to look at something already approved by city commissioners.
“What is it that they want us to do?” he said.
Attorney Richard Racht said that city commissioners approved the enabling ordinance so recreational marijuana can be sold in the city. He said planning commissioners need to approve recommendations for a zoning ordinance for recreational marijuana, which would then be considered by city commissioners.
For example, he said that restrictions can be set on how far recreational marijuana facilities need to be from churches and schools.
“I guess I was looking for some input from the planning commission because while planning commissions don’t necessarily write ordinances, they do provide input so that when I do provide an ordinance draft for review, it’s not simply something that I myself think is a good ordinance. I want some input from the planning commission so that this is the planning commission’s ordinance,” he said.
Racht said that before the meeting, he emailed to them a sample ordinance from another Michigan municipality with comments, along with changes that may need to be made in definitions. In addition, he said they emailed to them the medical and recreational marijuana ordinances already passed by the planning commission and city commission.
Reed said that the subcommittee needs to go over the information to make sure the city is following the letter of the law.
Plus, he said the residents need to be given ample time to comment.
“A lot of people are not on board with this, so we want to make sure we are doing the best we can when we put this together,” he said.
After the meeting, Edwards said that all the planning commissioners are doing is delaying recreational marijuana businesses from opening in the city. Edwards said he’s seen that happen with other businesses during his six months on the city commission.
“There’s businesses that want to come down here, but then we run them away,” he said.
Edwards believes the city needs to streamline the process to make it easier for businesses to open in the city.