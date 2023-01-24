BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor police are investigating a death over the weekend, which has been labeled as suspicious.
On Sunday, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to 795 La Salle St. on a report that a man was dead.
According to a news release, police said Leon Johnson was found dead inside the house.
Deputy Director Michael Clark stated the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious in nature. However, he said police don't have leads or suspects in this matter.
BHDPS officers were assisted by the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).