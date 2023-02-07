BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Sunday in the area of 384 Marshall St.
While on patrol, police responded to a report of a woman screaming. Upon arrival, officers found Denell Newson, 27, dead inside a vehicle. The woman screaming was a relative of Newson, Deputy Public Safety Director Michael Clark said in a news release.
A witness said a dark-colored Dodge Charger was seen speeding away from the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine Newson’s cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tipline at 927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or 269-845-6948.
Benton Harbor police were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit.