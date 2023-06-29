BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday night.
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called at about 6 p.m. to the 700 block of Colfax Avenue in the city on a report of shots fired.
Public Safety Deputy Director Michael Clark said upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old man dead in a nearby alley. Police have not released the man’s name as of Thursday.
An autopsy was scheduled at W-Med to determine cause of death.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information about it is asked to call the Tipline at 269-214-4297 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP. The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety also takes information and tips through the Ring Neighbors app.
Benton Harbor officers were assisted Wednesday by Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.