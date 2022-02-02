BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor police are investigating a mysterious death of a man found dead in his car Monday morning.
At 9 a.m., Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked within the 1100 block of Ogden Avenue.
Officers discovered a 21-year-old man, who was unresponsive and seated alone in the driver’s seat.
Mike Clark, deputy director of Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, said in a news release that the man was determined to be deceased under suspicious circumstances. An autopsy is scheduled at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.
The motive for this death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing, Clark said. The name of the victim is also being withheld at the request of the family.
Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the tipline at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP (7867), or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in the app store. Search your app store by entering “Benton Harbor DPS.”
BHDPS also takes information or tips from the Ring Neighbors App. Benton Harbor officers were assisted by the Michigan State Police and Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.