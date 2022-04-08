BENTON HARBOR — A Benton Harbor police officer is in the hospital and another was injured following a Thursday night shooting when they attempted to arrest a suspect.
During a Friday press conference, Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis said Sgt. Reginald Gee was trying to serve Dustin Levell Saffell, 32, with a warrant around 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Highland Avenue.
Video from Gee’s body camera shows Saffell exiting a car with a gun in his hand and almost immediately shooting at Gee, who returned fire.
McGinnis said Gee’s body vest protected him from a shot to his abdomen. Gee is recovering from surgery on the second shot, which hit him in the leg.
McGinnis said Officer Blake Kinzler was shot three times, with his belt catching two of the shots and the third hitting his leg. Kinzler was treated and released from the hospital for a "superficial leg wound."
The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.