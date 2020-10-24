BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s fight against lead in its drinking water got a boost Friday, when federal officials announced the city will receive a $5.6 million grant to help remove lead service lines.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler joined U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede and other state and local leaders in making the announcement at Cornerstone Alliance in Benton Harbor.

