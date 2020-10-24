EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks with the media during a news conference at Cornerstone Alliance on Friday to announce a large grant for the removal of lead water services lines in Benton Harbor.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks with the media during a news conference at Cornerstone Alliance on Friday to announce a large grant for the removal of lead water services lines in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, right, speaks during a news conference regarding water infrastructure improvements in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad talks about how the city will benefit from new funding to remove lead service lines that bring water to homes.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Berrien County Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough reacts to Friday’s announcement.
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s fight against lead in its drinking water got a boost Friday, when federal officials announced the city will receive a $5.6 million grant to help remove lead service lines.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler joined U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede and other state and local leaders in making the announcement at Cornerstone Alliance in Benton Harbor.