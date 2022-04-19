BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor residents no longer face possible jail time if they don’t have their lead water service lines replaced within 90 days.
On Monday, commissioners amended the penalty portion of a recent resolution that requires property owners to replace their lead lines – making it a civil infraction rather than a misdemeanor and removing the possibility of jail time. Not replacing the lead lines is now a civil infraction, with possible fines between $300 to $500.
On Feb. 8, city commissioners first approved a resolution requiring all property owners to either replace lead service lines at their own expense or take part in the free Lead Service Line Replacement Program, which is offered by the city.
At the time, they made noncompliance a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail, along with up to 250 hours of community service.
But some commissioners later said they didn’t realize residents faced possible jail time, when they approved the resolution.
City attorney Richard Racht said it’s the city’s responsibility to make sure all lead service lines are replaced for health reasons.
“We don’t want contamination coming back through the lead service line that wasn’t replaced,” he said.
Mayor Marcus Muhammad said they are looking for compliance, not to penalize residents.
In other business, commissioners approved spending $48,741 of federal American Rescue Plan Act money to provide computer and printer upgrades to nine public safety vehicles. The money will come from funds designated as the revenue loss allowance.
Commissioners also approved special use permits for two adult-use marijuana facilities.
A special use permit was originally approved for Greenstone Wellness on Dec. 20 to open a medical marijuana provisioning center at 90 W. Main St.
In addition, commissioners approved a special land use permit for the BLOC at 200 E. Main St. to open an adult-use marijuana facility.
The BLOC previously opened a medical marijuana dispensary in March.