web only

BENTON HARBOR — The police building at Benton Harbor City Hall will be renamed in honor of the first Black police chief, Andrew Rodez, who served in that capacity from 1973 to 1979.

Benton Harbor city commissioners approved the renaming on Monday.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium