BENTON HARBOR — Work to replace the aging lead water service lines in Benton Harbor with new copper lines is ahead of schedule, as city officials are reporting 66 percent have been replaced.
“My message to residents is as it was in the beginning that our unity and discipline in working together can get us through any crisis,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
Muhammad said a lot has happened since Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist came to Benton Harbor last October, saying the state will help the city replace all of the lead service lines within 18 months.
“When he shared that with me, this sounded like a Mount Everest mountain to climb,” Muhammad said. “Today, his words are coming true.”
According to the Benton Harbor Lead Service Line Replacement Status dashboard, 2,954 service lines have been replaced or verified as non-lead, with another 1,519 remaining to be checked. Of the service lines remaining, 649 are assumed to be lead.
Six contractors have 15 crews working throughout the city to replace the lines by April.
So far, almost 2,500 “right of access” water service line replacement agreement forms have been completed by the 2,900 water customers in the city, according to a news release from the state. This is needed so contractors can replace the lead water service lines on private property.
Forms can be filled out and submitted online at www.michigan.gov/mileadsafe/Community-Response/benton-harbor.
Forms may also be mailed to Abonmarche, 95 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to Sandy Riehl at sriehl@abonmarche.com. For questions, call 926-4557.
Meanwhile, Muhammad said 13 million bottles of water have been handed out since the state started urging residents to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula due to elevated levels of lead in some of the city’s tap water.
Free bottled water can be picked up by Benton Harbor residents at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, on:
- Today: Noon to 2 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-4 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9-11 a.m.
The water bottle recycling trailer is next to the water distribution site in the Benton Harbor Housing Commission parking lot at 721 Nate Wells Sr. Drive.
The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, at 331 Miller St., is hosting water pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.