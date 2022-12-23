BENTON HARBOR — About 50 gallons of raw wastewater from a manhole was discharged into a storm sewer leading to the Paw Paw River, Benton Harbor officials reported in a news release Thursday.
The sanitary sewer overflow was discovered at Waukonda near Paw Paw Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. After the sewer line was jetted out and cleared of debris, it returned to normal service at about 9 a.m.
Questions or concerns can be directed to City Manager Ellis Mitchell by calling him at 927-8457 or emailing him at emitchell@cityofbentonharbormi.gov.