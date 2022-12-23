Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High 9F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 7F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.