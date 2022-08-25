BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor reported that raw wastewater was discharged into the Paw Paw River from a sanitary sewer failure late last week.
The discharge was discovered around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the city. Repairs are in the process of being made. The reason for the discharge is unknown.
The Paw Paw River access from the St. Joseph River, east to the Stevens Street Boat Launch, is closed until further notice.
Questions or concerns should be directed to City Manager Ellis Mitchell at 927-8457 or emitchell@bhcity.us.