Benton Harbor residents, officials reflect on lead crisis recovery

BENTON HARBOR — It came as no surprise to Dannetta Moore when the state declared there was too much lead in Benton Harbor’s drinking water.

Moore, a Benton Harbor resident, said her family started doing what it could to reduce the amount of lead in their lives about 20 years ago, including painting the walls to cover up any lead paint in their home and drinking bottled or filtered water.

She said she’s grateful Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive one year ago calling for an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to remove all of the city’s lead water service lines within 18 months.

So far, 4,303 service lines – about 95 percent – have been checked for lead, with 80 percent of them having to be replaced at no cost to city residents. Jason Marquadt, senior project engineer with Abonmarche, said galvanized steel pipes are also being replaced because if they were ever connected to lead pipes, they can contain lead. He said they hope to have the rest of the remaining 200 water service lines checked and replaced by Thanksgiving.

Moore said contractors replaced her lead water service line earlier this month, but her family still can’t drink the tap water because the interior pipes of her 90-year-old home are made of galvanized steel.

She was also surprised to find out her home still has lots of lead in it after a recent inspection for other sources through a free program offered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“I thought I was doing everything that needed to be done to keep my family safe from (lead),” she said. “I’ve done a ton of repairs and yet I still have lead in my house.”

Moore said her family had painted the walls, but not the closets. In addition, she said lead was found on some of the windowsills and in the dust in the old heating vents that are no longer being used.

“Whenever we have fans on and air is circulating throughout the house, it’s circulating through those vents, too,” she said.

The inspector was very thorough and pointed out other contaminants in the home, Which Moore said included some of the pipes that were wrapped in suspected asbestos.

Moore said she recommends everyone get their homes inspected through the MDHHS program.

“There’s a lot that we have to do that we didn’t know,” she said. “It’s very informative to know and understand the dangers that are already in your home that you’ve been living with all of these years.”

More information can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/mileadsafe/Community-Response/ benton-harbor or by calling the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 866-691-5323 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children under the age of 6 and unborn babies are at the highest risk for elevated blood lead levels, and lead exposure can harm a child’s growth, behavior and ability to learn.

Moore said she has seen the difference removing lead can make with her own four children, who are between the ages of 18-27.

By the time she started reducing the amount of lead in her home 20 years ago, she said it was too late for her two oldest children.

“My older two children drank more of the city water, ... but my younger two children – I stopped using the city water with them,” she said. “They’re like night and day compared to my two older children with health issues. ... The mental capacities and issues they face are different, and they all have the same parents.”

The MDHHS program not only inspects homes for sources of lead, but remove the lead at no charge to the homeowner, said Regina Strong, environmental justice public advocate with the state.

“Wherever lead is found in the home, whether it’s through the galvanized pipes, the paint, whatever other sources there are, that is all abated free of charge for the resident,” Strong said.

So far, she said 90 homes have been inspected, with another 247 households on the waiting list.

“We really want everyone in Benton Harbor to take advantage of (the program) because everyone is eligible,” Strong said. “It’s a very simple process. You can only be denied if you don’t live in Benton Harbor.”

Working together

Mayor Marcus Muhammad said Benton Harbor is an example of how problems can be solved when federal, state and local governments work together.

When the state first announced in 2018 that there was too much lead in some of the city’s drinking water, it was unknown where the lead was coming from because the water leaving the city’s water treatment plant was deemed lead-free.

A few months later, after it was determined the lead could be traced to the water service lines, city officials learned it would take 20 years to replace them due to a lack of money.

State legislators have allocated $55 million to help remove the city’s lead service lines and to fix other parts of the city’s water infrastructure – $10 million in September 2021 and $45 million in March.

That’s in addition to millions of dollars from federal and state sources that have been granted over the years.

Muhammad said it took Benton Harbor a little over a year to get 95 percent of the city’s lead service lines replaced thanks to the boost in money.

In comparison, it took Flint six years to replace 95 percent of its lead service lines.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy reported on Sept. 30 that Flint recently signed a $17.9 million agreement with a contractor to check 1,600 remaining water service lines and replace them if they are found to be lead or galvanized steel. Most of the money is coming from the federal Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act. Contractors have already replaced 27,428 water service lines.

Once a home’s water service lines are replaced, MDHHS recommends residents:

Use bottled water or a lead-reducing water filter while the city’s service lines continue to be replaced.

Receive a free home lead inspection.

Clean aerators.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (excluding holidays).

Bottled water

Since free bottled water has been provided to residents starting last fall, almost 796,300 cases have been handed out free of charge from the state, Strong said, with each case holding about three dozen 16.9-ounce bottles.

In addition, she said 30,235 pounds of plastic water bottles have been recycled.

During the first week in October 2021, state health officials started recommending Benton Harbor residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula due to elevated levels of lead in some of the city’s tap water.

Bottled water for city residents is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Bottled water is available at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, at:

9-11 a.m. Tuesday

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday

2-4 p.m. Sunday

For more information or to speak to someone to arrange water delivery, call 2-1-1 or 844-875-9211.